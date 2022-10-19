Farmer jailed 30 days for stealing goat

An Area Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a farmer, John Lanja, 50, to 30 days imprisonment for stealing a goat and a plastic bucket.

A panel of judges made up of Malam Sadqi Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, sentenced Lamja after he pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

The judges gave the convict an option of N 5,000 fine or 30 days imprisonment.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo Jos Police station on Sept. 18 by Danjuma Gyang.

He said that the convict stole a goat, a pot and a plastic bucket belonging to Ms Ruth John.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation, the items were recovered from the convict.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.