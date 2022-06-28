Farmer docked for alleged N8m fraud

A 48-year-old farmer, Nasir Bala, was on Tuesday docked in a Kaduna High Court for alleged N8 million fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office charged Bala with two counts of breach of trust and fraud.

The EFCC Counsel, E.K. Garba, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in November 2020 in Kaduna.

Garba stated that a man, Yusuf Usman, gave the defendant N8m to buy bags of ginger to enable him start up a business.

He said the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

All efforts made by the complainant to get his money back, he said, failed.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Darius Khobo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

Khobo ordered that each surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be a property owner.

He adjourned the case until July 24 for hearing.