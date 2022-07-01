Farmer arraigned in court for alleged palm fruits theft

A 45-year-old farmer, Alex Akudo, Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing palm fruits worth N250,000.

The defendant was charged with felony and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the accused and one other still at large, committed the offence on June 16 at about 6.30 p.m. in Okitipupa.

Orogbemi said that the defendant unlawfully entered an oil palm plantation located on Okitipupa-Ikoya road, Okitipupa, belonging to the complainant, Sijibomi Abiodun and stole palm fruits valued at N250,000.

He said that the offences contravened sections 516 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sums.

He added that the sureties must be residing within the court jurisdiction and show evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

The case was adjourned until July 27 for further hearing.