Fans react as Khosi becomes third woman to win Big Brother Show in Africa third time in a row

The debut season of Big Brother Titans ended on Sunday, April 2, 2023, with Khosi Twala emerging as the winner. After beating out 23 other housemates for the $100,000 prize, the 25-year-old South African became the third woman to win a Big Brother Show in a row.

The last season of Big Brother Mzansi saw Mphowabadimo, a female, took home the win. Ijeoma ‘Phyna’ Otabor also won the Big Brother Naija Level Up season. It appears tides are turning on the show for ladies as Khosi joins the exclusive list of Big Brother alumni.

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, took to social media to celebrate Khosi’s win saying, “A female winner, I’m most excited, welcome Khosi and a very big congratulations.”

Popular media personality, Hero Daniels, who was at the Nigerian viewing center, The Podium, Lekki, tweeted about the crowd’s reaction to Khosi’s win. He said, “This is the viewing center in Nigeria. They went crazy for Khosi! Congratulations Superstar.”

The fans took to social media to comment on her win. One Twitter user, Special Breed said, “Khosi Twala-1st #BBTitans WINNER. Entertaining, got herself fans who loved/stood by her for 10 weeks. She was the most nominated housemate, but she made a great pair as Khosicle. Stayed as the most talked about housemate for this season. She didn’t play safe, broke bridges, and focused on her game.”

Another fan, Icy Sugar, hailed the fans – KhosiReigns for getting their fave the ultimate win. She said, “First week of this show was hell, from body shaming to slut-shaming because she doesn’t meet their own standards of beauty. KHOSIREIGNS came together and formed the strongest and unshakable force behind KHOSI. Look at us today, we are VICTORIOUS. CONGRATULATIONS KHOSI!”

One fan, Wendy Smith, celebrated Khosi’s win saying “I screamed till I could scream no more. I was already crying when she was switching off the lights. I couldn’t properly scream again. I stan a winner. King Khosi the winner. I feel so proud and happy.”

Congratulations to Khosi as she continues to celebrate this significant win. For more information about the season, visit the Big Brother Titans website or follow the social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.