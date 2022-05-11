Fans raise concern over Genevieve Nnaji’s safety after deleting pictures on Instagram

Fans of Genevieve Nnaji, the Nollywood screen goddess, on Tuesday raised their concerns over her safety after she deleted pictures and videos on her Instagram page and unfollowed everyone.

Nnaji on May 9, 2022 deleted all videos and pictures on her Instagram page, leaving fans to worry over her safety.

Nnaji, who was the first actor to win the Africa Movie Academy Award in a leading role in 2005, had over 8.5 million followers on Instagram.

One Dr. Penking on his Twitter handle: @drpenking, said that it was unusual, adding: “Someone should please check on her. No one is above mental breakdown.”

Also, Francis Awuche called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria to reach out to the actress to know the situation of things with her.

Awuche said that for her to take such drastic step suggested that there was something amiss, which must be unraveled.

Reacting to the development, the President of the AGN, Emeka Rolland, told the News Agency of Nigeria that he was not aware of Nnaji’s exit on Instagram.

Rolland said: “May be I will have to reach out to her since I am just getting this news from you now.

“I have not learnt of that.

“I will reach out to her to know whether she’s safe or not after your call.

“I cannot just conclude with hearsay or rumour.”

