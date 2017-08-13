Fans raise £70,000 for Ikeme 

13. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
Carl-Ikeme-e1485234297428.jpg
The club, a number of its supporters and indeed the whole football community has united for Ikeme with a series of charity initiatives.
More than £70,000 has been raised for Cure Leukaemia through a number of fundraising events in support of Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, it has been announced.
Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukaemia last month.
The club, a number of its supporters and indeed the whole football community has united for Ikeme with a series of charity initiatives.
Cure Leukaemia’s CEO labelled the figure as ‘truly remarkable.
A 24-hour penalty shootout organised by Wolves fan and author Steve Plant, which took place last Friday, raised £13,000.
And a bucket collection before last Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough at Molineux raised just short of £8,000 – the highest number for a Wolves bucket collection in years.
Other fundraising exploits included several fans walking from Cannock to Molineux before the Middlesbrough match, 1,000 donations for a special commemorative shirt that will include the names of everyone who donated, proceeds from the printing of goalkeeper shirts with “Ikeme 1” on the back, ticket sales from a Wednesfield FC fundraiser (the club also named a stand after Ikeme) and 10 per cent of gate receipts and programme sales from the Boro fixture.
Private donations have been added to the total, which stands at £71,337 and counting.
Ikeme, who is currently undergoing treatment, took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support.

