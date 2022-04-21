Fans protest, call for Amaju-led NFF board sack

A group of fans on Thursday in Abuja protested, just as they called for the ouster of Pinnick Amaju-led Nigeria Football Federation board.

The fans claimed Nigerian football had been on the decline since the emergence of Pinnick and his Executive Committee members of the NFF.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read; “Nigerian have no confidence in Amaju Pinnick led board.”

“They have killed football totally.”

Another reads; “Save our football from total collapse.

“Federal Government wake up!

“Government please save our football to save our youth from restiveness and other social vices.”