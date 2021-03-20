A former Personal Assistant to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Gbenga Adekoya, who was seen in a viral video with the former Minister of Aviation while he was being interrogated, has described the video to be malicious and pure fabrication by mischief-makers bent on tarnishing the image of his former boss.

The former PA spoke in a video on Saturday.

Adekoya in the video refuted the allegations that he was ever threatened or assaulted.

He, however, said it was Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, that threatened his life on several occasions and terrorised the staff.

He debunked claims of threat and abuse raised in some sections of the media as a falsehood by people who themselves molested him while he was working with Fani- Kayode.

Adekoya said in the video date March 19, 2021 and run on the Twitter handle of Kemi Olunloyo: “I am Genga Adekoya, former Personal Assistant to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode a former Minister of Aviation.

“I received a call today from Vanguard about a supposed video trending online concerning an allegation against the Chief as ti having a threat on my life.

“I have to say this first and for most, I am alive and I am still living.

“I never had any issue with Chief.

“Of all my dealings with Chief, I was never threatened.

“I do my job as expected.

“Also, if there was to be a threat, I don’t think that I would still be here doing what I do.

“I am a businessman.

“Now, concerning the video, that very day we had some new frames that needed to be hanged in the house.

“And I don’t think there was any issue in the house neither do I know who recorded the video.

“And secondly, I think I need to clear something out, there’s somebody in the house that actually attacked me in the kitchen with a knife and I think the supposed person should be the one who put out this video.

“I wish the supposed person can come out and defame what I am saying now.

“Also, this is the same person that attacked me on different occasions in the house threatening to poisoning me.

“So now if you judge this tell me who is placing a threat on who.

“I don’t have any issue with the chief, I can remember Chief’s words before I left the house.

“Ask anybody in the house, ask the guards, the policemen in the house and the domestic staffs.”