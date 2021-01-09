A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has welcomed his fifth son with a mystery lady.

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2015 elections already has four boys with his ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Fani-Kayode expressed his excitement at the arrival of the baby in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

The former Minister shared a photo of the newborn but cropped out the face of the person carrying the baby.

He tweeted: “Welcome to the world son!

“You are a great blessing.

“I am so happy and so proud of you.

“God bless and keep you now and always.

“You shall fulfill your purpose and achieve destiny.”

Meanwhile, since his marriage to Chikwendu ended in September 2020, the former Minister has hosted several women in his home.