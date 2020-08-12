Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has threatened to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party if the party takes away its structure from Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

The former Minister made this known on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He warned the party against molesting Governor Ayade.

He tweeted: “It would be a big mistake for the NWC of the PDP to take the party structures in his state away from Ben Ayaade, Gov. of Cross Rivers state,& hand them over to anyone else.If this is done & Ayaade leaves the party be rest assured that many of us will leave with him.

“You cannot and must not undermine a sitting Governor or attempt to humiliate him in his own state and before his people. Some of those that are advocating & behind this nonsense would never allow it to happen in their own states. A word is enough for the wise.

“No-one, no matter how big or powerful, should think that they own the PDP.

“If there is any attempt to undermine Ayaade it will spark off a crisis in the party that will split it right down the middle and the consequences will not be limited to Cross Rivers state.”