Precious Chikwendu has alleged that her estranged husband, Femi Fani-Kayode, is still using his influence to fight her despite them being in court.

Chikwendu took to her Instagram page on Friday to accuse the former Minister of Aviation of staging her re-arrest.

She also spoke of a ruckus that transpired during their appearance at the Karu Magistrate Court in Abuja.

She wrote: “So we’re at Karu magistrate court, yet, this man has staged another arrested for me. Let’s see how this ends.

“Whatever you do, never trust a soul with deep-sited hatred and wickedness with your life or future/kids.

“My short fuse, you are evil. I no dey fear you. For my kids, I’m ready. I will be your last victim.

“Surely they would gather. Their attempted rearrest after arraignment and bail ended up in being served another fresh charges after creating a scene.

“My sons would know how much you put their mother through for their sake. Bring it on.

“I carried my boys in my womb and that alone is the drive. You cannot break me. You never made me.”