Fani-Kayode speaks on reports linking him to NFA chairmanship

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has debunked reports linking him to the chairmanship of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA).

In a disclaimer issued on Thursday, Fani-Kayode described the reports as “fake news”, insisting he has no interest in football or in leading the NFA.

“I know nothing about the NFA, I have no interest in the NFA or who leads it. I have not been approached or nominated for such a position by anyone,” he stated.

He stressed that even if such an offer were made, he would have respectfully declined.

The former minister added that any stories suggesting he was in the race or had withdrawn in support of another candidate were false and should be disregarded.

Also Read

He urged the public to verify any quotes attributed to him only through his official website, or his verified social media accounts on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

“Anything outside of these platforms is fake, and I urge members of the public to read such reports with caution,” he said.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']