A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has sparked news of a return to the All Progressives Congress with meetings with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party.

The two meetings took place on Monday with the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in several photographs with both Governors.

He first met with Bello, before the duo had a meeting that lasted for about an hour with Buni at a Guest House in Abuja.

The meeting with Bello was in his Wuse Zone 6 residence in Abuja.