Fani-Kayode sings high praises of first wife Regina

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described his first wife, Regina, as his everything.

Fani-Kayode took to his Instagram page some hours ago to sing high praises of Regina, his wife of 26 years.

According to him, no one else comes close to her.

His post reads: “My beautiful wife Regina: you to me are EVERYTHING and none has ever come close to you!

“You are the most constant, loyal, decent, civilised, resilient, refined, kind, loving, compassionate, forgiving, patient, knowledgeable, spiritual, beautiful, discerning, sensitive and intelligent person I have ever had the honour and privilege of having in my life.

“We have been together for 26 wonderful years and we shall always be together.

“I loved you from day one and I always will.

“The depth of our love is unfathomable and unbreakable. It is a love that shall stretch into eternity.

“It is a love that has given me confidence and that has kept me safe and strong all these years.

“Thanks for being such a wonderful and inspiring matriarch to our family and for always displaying such strength, confidence and faith even in the most difficult times and showing us the way. You are loved and appreciated by us all.

“Apart from being my wife you are also my confidante, my soul-mate, my mother, my friend, my helpmate, my counsellor, my advisor, my helper and my better half.

“You are EVERYTHING to me: always have been and always will be.

“God bless you my love and thanks for all.”