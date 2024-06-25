Trending
Fani-Kayode sets tongues wagging with video of ‘new wife’

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has set tongues wagging on social media as he posted the video of a lady, whose name and status he did not reveal, but congratulated on ‘first year anniversary’.

The ex-Minister of Culture wrote: “As beautiful, gentle, loving and kindhearted as ever. Happy first year anniversary dear.”

Fani-Kayode ended the post with a love emoji.

Reacting to the development on X, while a few eulogised him, many had harsh words for the former two-time Minister, asking him where his former wife and mother of his four boys, Precious Chinkwendu, was.

In fact, some said they mistook the yet-to-be-identified lady for Chikwendu, with whom he had been seen in public a few times of recent.

Urchman kehinde Mohammed, @uchenna_omooba, wrote: “Leave women and rest.”

SPIRITS ARE WATCHING!, @Eagleseyelid: “She’s your sweetheart, until you remember your HAMMER, LoL. We dey here, soon she go collect!”

Precious ❤️ 🇳🇬, @otakerioghenero: “What happened to our ugebe precious the beautiful mother of your wonderful boys. Go and make peace with her is not easy to be a mother and still look beautiful. This one is another batch 😀😀. You too like fair girls. Go back and enjoy your OHA soup.”

Don AVE 💙, @IamDONAVE: “Are you sure this is the last one?”

horla♎️ 💙, @Adesanyajnr: You just dey change wife like Jersey. Anyway you be politicians.”

To those who thought it was Chikwendu in the video, an X user, Obianuju, @ObianujuMenkiti, wrote while sharing the photograph used in illustrating this story: “Gather here if you thought this was Precious Fani Kayode in the video….”

Replying to Obianuju, Buks, @Bmokangbe, wrote: “I thought is precious all thus while leader.  Your happiness matters.”

™👑KingTY_Odogwu🦅, @OKWYtycoon: “Ofe oha merchant u get big eyes o🤣.”

Daddy Ola 🇬🇧🇳🇬, @blexbekene said: “This your wife go don suffer for your hand because she is an Igbo because you get bad mouth….. forget this online propaganda show off way you dey do … you no be better person … but for the respect of Igbo culture , Igbo ladies are submissive to there husband no matter what.”

Don AVE 💙, @IamDONAVE: “Tbh, this boy sabi better thing! she looks so queenly gorgeous 🥰. Who dey bankroll ya choices of wives! My only worry is that, baba go go for another one wey fine pass this one; cos by now FFK suppose to dey do happy 15th anniversary, but cos he changes them like his political ashawo doings! Sha enjoy this fine girl!”

