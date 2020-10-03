Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has spoken up about his marital crisis for the first time since the story went viral.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported about a video posted by Sahara Reporters showing Fani-Kayode in a squabble with a woman likely to be his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

However, Fani-Kayode has reacted to the video via his official Twitter account, accusing Sahara Reporters of propaganda.

According to the former Minister, he has never physically abused his estranged wife.

FFK tweeted: “@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife. This is nothing but a propaganda video. There was NO physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.

“I repeat there was NO physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to PHYSICAL and VERBAL abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare!

“My words in the video are self explanatory. I urge those that watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have NEVER physically abused my estranged wife.”