Fani-Kayode mocked for welcoming Nigeria back to Twitter

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been trolled by some Twitter users for welcoming Nigeria back on the micro-blogging platform.

One Twitter user insinuated that it will not be well with the former Minister, while another expressed his agreement.

Read their tweets:

@realFFK: “Welcome back to @Twitter Nigeria!”

@therawdeeya wrote: “If the owner of night say it should be good for you, the owner of morning will not allow it.

@Ogbeni_IB said: “Ase wa, the work that the bush rat tells the ground is what the ground listens to, the idea of the chameleons is always taken by the heavenly oracle, to, it has turn to command.”