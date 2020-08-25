A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has lashed out at a journalist for asking him if he was being bankrolled by any politician or political group.

The journalist, from Daily Trust, questioned Fani-Kayode at a press briefing in Calabar, Cross Rivers State recently.

Fani-Kayode felt offended by the question and spared no time in lashing out at the journalist, warning him not to talk to him in that manner again.

He said: “What type of stupid question is that?

“Bankrolling who?

“Do you know who you are talking to?

“Bankrolling who? I will not take any questions from this man.

“What type of insulting question is that?

“Which bankroll?

“To do what?

“Who can give me money for anything?

“Who do you think you are talking to?

“Bankroll what?

“Go and report yourself to your publisher.

“Bankroll what?

“Please don’t insult me here.

“I don’t want to take any questions from this man.

“I could see from your face before you got here how stupid you are.

“Don’t ever talk to me like that.

“Bankroll who? You have a small mind.

“Very small mind.

“Don’t judge me by your own standards.”