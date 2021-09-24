Fani-Kayode has eaten his vomit with return to APC — Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has said a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has eaten his unpleasant vomit with his return to the All Progressives Congress.

Adesina made this position known in his weekly Friday column, titled: “Buhari, FFK and the quality of mercy.”

In the column, published elsewhere on this news website, Adesina, who is from Osun State like Fani-Kayode, said he had also been an object of attack by the former Minister on several occasions.

He wrote in part: “I think those screaming blue murder and lamenting the injustice and unfairness of it all should hold their peace. They have made their points, and should let things be. Enough! FFK is back, let sleeping dogs lie. He may stay this time around, as he claims to have had a Damascus road experience, which turned Saul to Paul.

“Many times, FFK has used unprintable words against me. He has deployed phrases from the nether region against me. But after writing those things, and we met in public places, he would embrace me, calling me his ‘friend and brother.’ I agree, we are brothers, though I should hold giant sized grudges against him. President Buhari has shown us the way. To err is human, to forgive, divine.

“And come to think of it. Is it pleasant to swallow one’s vomit? Nah. But that was what FFK did. All those foul words against the President, the APC, the government, many people in government. He has swallowed them. Delicious? By no means. Pueh! You would feel like retching. So, let’s salute the courage of his conviction. It is rare, and not many people would do it.

“I welcome FFK back to APC. And I pray it is for an enduring time. I thank President Buhari for showing an astounding large heart. That’s how to be a father. He has confounded all those who peddle lies about him, and the balderdash about not forgiving.

“The quality of mercy is not strained. It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven. It has dropped upon FFK. May it always drop on us, for ‘it blesses him that gives, and him that takes.’ Amen, somebody!”