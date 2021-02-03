Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed the identity of his new lover months after going separate ways with his fourth wife and mother of his four boys, Precious Chikwendu.

The former Minister took to his Facebook page on Friday to put out photos of the woman, Lilian Olajumoke Ellas, on the occasion of her birthday.

Although Fani-Kayode didn’t reveal details about the relationship, he wrote in part: “Nothing in the world can compare to the love and support that you have given me and our beautiful children since you came into our lives.”

The union between the duo comes shortly after Fani-Kayode welcomed a child with an unidentified woman.

Fani-Kayode’s marriage to Chikwendu had earlier hit the rocks over domestic violence allegations, which he has since denied.

The ex-Minister of Aviation has been married four times.

He had first tied the knot with Saratu Attah in 1987.

The duo, however, split three years later after having had one daughter, whose name is Oluwafolake.

In 1991, Fani-Kayode married Yemisi Adeniji, but they were separated in 1995.

They both have three daughters.

His third marriage was to Gina Hall in 1997.

The union was blessed with one daughter, Oluwaremilekun, after which he married the now-estranged Chikwendu in 2014.