Fani-Kayode blasts US over comment on Nigerian governors’ spending

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has blasted the United States Government over its comment on the spending habits of Nigerian government officials, especially governors.

The comment by Fani-Kayode, also a former Minister of Culture, followed a post on the X handle of the United States Mission in Nigeria based on some reports.

The comment by the United States Mission in Nigeria and reports by some organisations focused on the performance of the Nigerian government can be found at: https://x.com/USinNigeria/status/1950220092777660693.

Also taking to his X handle on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode tweeted: “Whilst the children of Gaza are being slaughtered and starved the American Government is sending more and more weapons to Israel to assist them in committing genocide.

“Worse still the American Government is using the Ukraine/Russia war to launder money and make billions of dollars for its corrupt leaders and, up until Trump came, used USAID as a conduit to fund billions of dollars into and from various nations all over the world in order to corrupt and destroy them.

“Before you give us lessons in Governance kindly drain your American swamp and clean up the mess you have put the world in.”

