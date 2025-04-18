Fani-Kayode blames foreigners for recent killings in Nigeria + Video

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has blamed the recent wave of killings in Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria on foreign elements from the West, Israel, and several other areas worldwide.

The former Minister of Culture shared his views on the killings across Nigeria in a video he shared on social media on Thursday.

In it, Fani-Kayode alleged that the foreign assailants are entering Nigeria through porous borders, with the intent of dividing the nation along religious and ethnic lines.

He said the foreigners are orchestrating the violence to destabilise Nigeria, citing a similar occurrence to the build-up to the 2015 general election, during which former President Goodluck Jonathan faced a similar wave of insurgency.

He said: “Here we go again, more killings in Plateau State, more killings in Northern Nigeria, more killings in Nigeria, all being orchestrated by the same people, the usual suspects from outside this country, sending in people from outside, from North Africa and from the Sahel region to come in and slaughter our people.

“They are slaughtering both Christians and Muslims, both Northerners and Southerners, and they are doing this now simply because they want to destabilise the country and discredit the government.

“It was orchestrated and it is still being orchestrated.

“The same thing happened in 2014, before Jonathan was defeated the following year.

“They are already doing that now, preparing ground for 2027.

“We know who they are, foreign elements from the West, and of course Israel and a number of others.

“They don’t want a stable Nigeria, they don’t want a peaceful Nigeria, and they don’t want the Nigerian people to succeed in this democratic endeavour.”

Fani-Kayode called on the state and federal governments to take more decisive actions, adding that the Plateau State Government should be more proactive and seal all borders against foreign infiltration.

The former minister also offered heartfelt condolences to victims of the violence.

He said: “It’s left to us now to stand up and resist it.

“We of course condemn the evil of the murders and the killings and the terrorism in Plateau State and in every other state in this country in which it has been perpetrated.

“We also condemn the lynching of innocent people in the name of, you know, targeting them because they happen to be slaughtering them for no good reason.

“You know, we must stop all this and we must rise up to this challenge, and I call on the Governor of Plateau State to do far more than he’s doing, to be far more proactive.

“I also ask the Nigerian people to support our security agencies, particularly our military and our DSS (Department of State Services) and all our security agencies, because many of their men are falling on the front line and are not being celebrated enough for it.

“They’ve given their lives, they’ve given their everything for this country, and of course, most important of all, my heart goes out to all those innocent people, their families, you know, their innocent and loved ones.

“Their loved ones have been killed and slaughtered in these senseless and barbaric killings.

“Our heart goes out to them.

“May the Lord console them, may the Lord protect them, may the Lord deliver them, and may the Lord comfort them, and may the balm of Gilead heal their wounds.

“That’s what’s going on in our country today, and it’s all contrived, it’s all planned, in an attempt to divide us and cause us to plunge into a senseless civil war where brother will kill brother, all in the name of trying to protect their communities.

“Yet the real common enemy is coming from outside this country, those that do not wish us well.

“I call on the federal government now to seal our borders and stop these foreign elements, foreign Fulani elements, or wherever they are, Arabs or French-speaking people, from coming into our country.

“Let’s seal the borders. Let’s close the borders, rather like Trump is doing in America.

“Let’s fish out these aliens, and let’s throw them out of our country.

“These people that have no business being here, and people that I wouldn’t even consider to be human beings.

“Let’s do what Trump is doing.

“Let’s build special prisons for them, and more importantly, and more perfectly, let’s eliminate every single one of them. Nigeria shall stand.

“Nigeria shall not fall.

“We shall go from strength to strength, and our democracy shall be enduring.

“We’re a great country, a great people.

“We’re not a country of barbarians, and our enemies shall be put to shame.

“To those within that are enjoying this and claiming that the situation is getting worse and out of hand for political reasons they forget, they are digging a pit which eventually they themselves will fall into.

“God’s will shall be done, and we shall stand as one, northerner, southerner, Christian, and Muslim.

“We shall stand as one.

“Glory to great Nigeria.

“Amen.”

