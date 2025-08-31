Fanafillit set to embrace humanity, enrich lives with GLOWFUX 2025

Fanafillit Integrated Concepts, the visionary force behind the annual GLOWFUX Charity Concert, has unveiled plans for the 2025 edition of its highly anticipated year-end event.

This year, the concert is themed “EMBRACING HUMANITY, ENRICHING LIVES,” a theme that underscores the mission of the project: creating opportunities for love, compassion, and selfless giving to make lasting impacts in the lives of vulnerable children and communities.

Unlike previous editions traditionally held on the 28th of December, this year’s concert will take place on Saturday, 27th December 2025, at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos.

The shift in date is designed to allow the public to attend in large numbers without conflicting with the “last Sunday of the year” worship services of various religious groups.

Kicking off the day, the GLOWFUX Carpet Session will hold from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering guests a glamorous red-carpet experience featuring photography, selfies, groupies, and interviews synonymous with high-octane events. Meanwhile, children will enjoy the play arena with varieties of fun items specially curated for their delight.

From 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the main concert will showcase an exciting array of music, dance, comedy, and motivational moments.

According to Raufu Ridwan Ganiyu, Head of Programmes Content Subcommittee, “The 2025 edition of GLOWFUX will parade some of the most exciting young entertainers Nigeria has to offer, alongside seasoned acts, ensuring that everyone – children and adults – leaves with unforgettable memories.”

The entertainment for GLOWFUX 2025 promises to be world-class, with returning favourites and new additions:

Dom Sax – teen saxophonist whose soulful notes captivated last year’s audience

Feranmi Golden Angel – powerful Christian gospel teenage sensation

Adhakir Nosirudeen Anosiry-Olamide – an inspiring Islamic gospel singer

Chief Adigun Olowe – Yoruba proverb maestro

Hilary Jackson and Dance Group – renowned Michael Jackson impersonator and dance variety

Seyi Sax – young saxophone prodigy

Akorede (Akorede Bobo) – popular child skitmaker and entertainer

Coyman and MC Luwy – dynamic MC duo

Isabella, Lizzy Oluwatomisin and PeaceMyks – keeping the red-carpet lively with interviews

In addition, the 2025 edition will introduce superstar teen entertainers Makayla and Temilayo Abodunrin, who will further elevate the entertainment experience. DJ MAPS Productions will keep the atmosphere alive with premium mixes throughout the day.

The event will also feature the induction of new GLOWFUX Young Ambassadors, a platform to induct young advocates to champion the cause of selfless giving.

The prestigious GLOWFUX Hall of Charity Awards will honour individuals and organisations for their humanitarian contributions in the categories of Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, NGO of the Year, and Socially Responsible Corporate Brand of the Year.

Guests will also be inspired with a keynote address by District Governor of Rotary International District 9112, Rotarian Lanre Adedoyin, who will speak on the theme of giving and humanity. His session will further reinforce the essence of the 2025 theme – Embracing Humanity, Enriching Lives – and challenge all attendees to adopt selfless giving as a lifestyle.

Speaking on mobilisation, ChiomaAkunna, Head of the Mobilisation Subcommittee, explained: “Our mandate goes beyond driving participation; we are coordinating both incoming and existing GLOWFUX Young Ambassadors to ensure they are fully integrated into this year’s project as torchbearers of selfless giving. We are also working closely with the 15 beneficiary needy homes to guarantee their smooth participation and to make sure the children feel the love and joy that GLOWFUX represents. At the same time, we are mobilising massive support from individuals and corporate organisations, because when more people buy into this vision, the ripple effect of touching lives grows even wider.”

On welfare, Love Omwa Aladejebi, Head of Welfare Subcommittee, assured: “Every attending child and guest will experience warmth and care. Our team is committed to making sure everyone feels included, valued, and catered for.”

On media outreach, David Adediji Jaiyeoba, Head of the Media Subcommittee, remarked: “Our strategy for GLOWFUX 2025 is deliberate and far-reaching. We are leveraging both traditional and digital platforms to ensure that the message of GLOWFUX resonates locally and internationally. Beyond creating awareness, this approach also offers prospective and existing corporate supporters massive visibility and brand association with one of Nigeria’s most impactful charity projects. We are already in advanced talks with a major television network for extensive publicity and live coverage, in addition to over 20 digital media platforms that have pledged their support. This kind of media penetration guarantees that every brand that identifies with GLOWFUX will enjoy broad exposure while aligning with a cause that enriches lives.”

As initiator of the project, Olubode Mac Oserinde remarked: “GLOWFUX is more than an event—it is a movement of compassion. Our vision is simple: to embrace humanity and enrich lives. This year, we are not only sustaining that vision but expanding it, with 15 organised needy homes across Lagos State targeted as beneficiaries.”

Admission to the GLOWFUX 2025 Charity Concert is free, with complimentary food, drinks, and fun for all. However, all attendees are expected to come with gift items for the needy homes.

To register, donate, or learn more about the event, a one-stop access has been created via https://linktr.ee/glowfux.

Direct donations can also be made to GLOWFUX Concert, FCMB account number 8554972016.

The GLOWFUX Charity Concert continues to thrive, thanks to the unwavering support of its partners. Notable supporting brands include Elegushi Royal Stool, iCare Foundation, Courteville Solutions PLC, AkModel Properties, Seniors Wellbeing Foundation, Hands Lifting Hearts Initiatives, Danone, Primero Transport Ltd, Fidson Healthcare, Beloxxi Biscuits, Corsican Brothers, KingsMead Group of Schools, Headway Events, DJ MAPS Productions, Epee Tech Solutions, and 3Zs Fabrics.

Media partners providing coverage include AIT, Global Excellence Magazine, theeagleonline.com.ng, KRAKS TV, newspop.com, theelitesng.com, freedomonline.com.ng, PULSE NG, saharaweeklyng.com, thegazellenews.com, pmexpressng.com, freelanews.com, thecitypulsenews.com, societyreporters.com, theimpactnewspaper.com, thestatusng.blogspot.com, omonaijablog.com.ng, newsnowonline.com.ng, newsbreaknaija.comwww.laroyalnews.comand others.

For all inquiries regarding participation, partnership, or sponsorship, please contact 0806 438 3434, 0813 240 4085, 0703 231 2815, 0814 478 2997, 0810 715 0573.

