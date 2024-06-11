Famzhi CEO, Mariam Suleiman,  jailed five years for defrauding investors

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced the Chairman and Managing Director of Famzhi Interbiz Ltd, Mariam Suleiman, to five years imprisonment without option of fine for allegedly defrauding investors to the tune of over N2 billion.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, found Suleiman and her company guilty of the allegations preferred against them in counts one and two by the Federal Government.

“Upon the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act and Section 56(6) of the Securities and Investment Act being read to the defendants, for understanding of the terms of punishment therein.

“And upon hearing the allocutus of the learned counsel for the defendants and considering same, I am minded not to impose the full punishment on the 1st defendant (Suleiman) particularly,” he said.

Justice Ekwo, consequently, sentenced Suleiman to three years imprisonment in count one and two years imprisonment in count two which would run concurrently from the date of the order.

He equally ordered the company to be wound up and all its property to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

“The said property shall be sold and the proceeds thereof used to compensate the victims of this crime,” he declared.

Earlier in the judgment, he said: “It is clear that the 1st and 2nd defendants conspired among themselves together with their other staff to do an illegal act.

“That is, to lure and offer for subscription an unregistered investment collective scheme valued over N2 billion to the unsuspecting general public.

“On that note, I find that the offence of conspiracy in count one is proved as required by law and I so hold.”

Justice Ekwo also held that by the evidence of the prosecution witnesses and the exhibits tendered, it was established that the defendants “ran a scheme in pursuance of which members of the public were invited or permitted to invest money in a portfolio for a participatory interest.

“This evidence was never controverted by the defendants.

“The position of the law as settled in many authorities is that evidence adduced in court, that is relevant to the issue in controversy, and has neither been challenged nor successfully debunked becomes good and credible evidence, which ought to be relied upon by a trial judge.”

He said it was also pertinent to note that the MD herself admitted both in her evidence-in-chief and during cross-examination of running the scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) had sued Suleiman and her firm as 1st and 2nd defendants.

Although they were arraigned on December 8, 2021, on two counts bordering on alleged N2 billion fraud, the defendants pleaded not guilty.