The Omowunmi Abisogun Royal Family of Iruland, Lagos, has urged anti-graft agencies to investigate Oba Omogbolahan Lawal over alleged illegal appropriation of property belonging to three ruling houses.

Alhaji Surajudeen Durosimi, Head of the Abisogun ruling house, made the call while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that following the passing of Oba Idowu Oniru on September 19, 2019, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal was crowned the 15th Oniru of Iruland on September 6, 2020.

Durosimi alleged that the Oniru of Iruland was trying to misappropriate possessions belonging to the Oniru family.

“Historically and traditionally, the principal members of the Oniru family are the custodians of the heritage and property through the management committee comprising of all three ruling houses.

“The Chieftaincy Family Property Company Ltd derives its legitimacy from the Power of Attorney unanimously donated on June 3, 1993.

“The Power of Attorney is registered as No. 78 of page 78 in Volume 1942 of the Register of Deeds at the Lands Registry, Ikeja, Lagos State,” he said.

Durosimi, however, said that Oba Lawal had through his attorneys, issued a legal notice dated October 19, 2020, which revoked the 1993 Power of Attorney.

He said that the legal notice had purportedly ordered that all transactions related to property belonging to the Oniru family be directed to the Oniru Chieftancy Family Estate Office located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Durosimi said, “No Oniru of Iruland can singlehandedly take decisions that affect the three ruling houses.

“The essence is to create checks and balances and to avoid impunity, abuse of power and subversion of due process.

“The stool of the Obaship is separate and distinct from the head of the Oniru chieftancy family.

“The public should discountenance and disregard the public notice purportedly authored by BA law firm on the revocation of the Power of Attorney.

“We are calling on the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to start immediate investigation of the financial dealings of Lawal with respect to Oniru property.”

However, Chief Matthew Akinwunmi, the Eletu of Iruland, who spoke on behalf of Oba Lawal, debunked the allegations as “falsehood”.

“It has been publicised that Oba Lawal and others signed a public notice revoking the Power of Attorney.

“Their claims are nothing but falsehood, there has never been a time the Oniru family had sat to arrive at that decision on power of attorney,” he said.