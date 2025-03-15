Family urges Asake to support ailing father, acknowledge daughter

The family of Afrobeats superstar, Asake, has spoken out amid the ongoing controversy involving the singer and a man, Fatai Odunsi, who claims to be his father.

The controversy erupted after a viral video surfaced showing Odunsi appealing to the public for financial assistance, citing serious health issues.

He said he has been battling stroke since 2022 and that Asake has ignored his calls despite his deteriorating condition.

In response, Asake addressed the issue in a cryptic yet emotional message shared on TikTok.

Singing in Yoruba, he said, “You can’t please everyone, you can’t please the world. But anything you are doing, just do it for God.

“My own father wants to cajole me, and I have sent so much money to him. I have struggled for so many years, but they want to make life tire me.”

Amid the ongoing drama, Asake’s family has now broken their silence, not only addressing the allegations but also accusing the singer of neglecting his daughter, Zeenat, and her mother.

They urged Asake to take responsibility for his father’s welfare and expressed willingness to conduct a DNA test to determine the paternity of 11-year-old Zeenat.

A woman featured in the video made a direct appeal to the singer, saying, “I am begging you, Ololade Mr Money, he should come and do the needful.

“I’m begging you, Ololade Mr. Money. Even if Nigerians donate ₦10bn to this man, just ₦1m from Asake would make him happier.

“Please take care of your father. If you don’t want to support him directly, buy him a house in Isale Eko where he can earn rent to survive.

“In this Isale Eko, you can see house of ₦40m, ₦50m that you can build that this man can be collecting rent. Also, if you are in doubt about Zeenat, the mother has agreed to a DNA test.”

