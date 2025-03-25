Family to Gen. Togun: Tell us why Vatsa’s execution was hastened

The family of late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa has taken a swipe at General Kunle Togun (retd) following his comment in a recent interview, demanding to know why he was hastily executed.

It said the statement by Togun was a complete fabrication to justify the many lies in the book written by General Ibrahim Babangida.

The Eagle Online recalls that Togun was a major player in the government of Babangida, a former Military President of Nigeria.

The family while reacting to Togun’s comment where he alleged that the late General Vatsa actually plotted the 1986 coup against Babangida, his bosom friend, said: “General Togun’s claims are as vague as what was contained in the book: ‘The Journey of Service,’ written by General Babangida.”

The spokesperson of the family, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Niger state, in a statement on Tuesday in Minna, the Niger State capital, described General Togun’s narration of late General Vatsa’s involvement in the coup as false, asking: “Why did the panel which you served as Secretary hasten his trial and execution when there was an appeal?”

Also Read:

The younger Vatsa added in the statement: “I challenge you to tell the whole world, why you and the panel led by the Chairman, General Sani Sami who is now the Emir of Zuru hasten the execution of an innocent man whom you claimed was a long time rival of General Babangida. His innocent blood will continue to hunt you and others who took his life unjustly.”

Recall that General Togun, a former Military Intelligence Officer during General Babangida’s regime. had in an interview alleged that there were enough evidence to suggest that the late General Vatsa plotted the 1986 coup, adding that people should stop being sentimental about the coup.

He equally alleged that he warned General Babangida not to include the late Vatsa in his cabinet and likened him (Vatsa) to the late Brigadier General Iliya Bisalla, who killed his friend and coursemate, the late Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed.

Vatsa, who served as Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Niger State, said: “It is now clear that the spirit of the late General Vatsa has refused to allowed those who conspired to kill him out of envy as the most intelligent officer of them all to rest and that is why they are coming out with all manner of lies to justify their conspiracy.

“It is high time you all allow late General Vatsa to rest in peace and you all can continue to live forever as oligarchists. One thing we as a family we know for sure is that, you all will live with the guilt but dirty pride will not let you speak the truth.

“We have taken the killing of our bread winner in good faith and have continued to live with the reality of life, because we know every living being must return to his creator one day.

“We have seen the end of late General Vatsa, but some people don’t know how they will end.

“General Togun has said it all that the late General Vatsa was killed because of the rivalry between him and General Babangida.

“Respected Nigerians like General Domkat Bali had come out to say that there were not enough evidences to justify the killing of the late Vatsa and we are so consoled by that submission by one of the most respected retired Generals in the country.

“Babangida and his men told the world that a Military Officer who was just a Minister and command no troop, plotted a coup with 90 percent of those involved as Air Force officers; as if coup can only be executed in the air.

“What General Togun has done was just to sustain the many lies and give some credibility to the worthless book written by his former boss as a result of the too many negative criticisms that have gritted the so-called “Journey of Service” by the self acclaimed evil genius.”

Vatsa also described the claim of innocent by General Togun in the killing of Dele Giwa during the Babangida regime as most unfortunate, pointing out: “How can that brutal regime exonerate itself from that heinous crime before the whole world.

“Which court of law exonerates them, how can only Police investigation as claimed by Togun exonerate the regime from the killing of Dele Giwa.

“Can the Police investigate Military in their regime.

“Truth is like surgery, it is painful but it cures permanently, it is like pain killers and offers immediate relief but with permanent side effect.

“Our leaders should learn to tell the truth so that they can have peace with themselves.”

Post Views: 4