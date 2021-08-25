Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Life and Style

Family sets date for Sen. Durojaiye’s burial

By No Comments1 Min Read

The family of late Sen. Biyi Durojaiye, second Republic Senator and former Chairman of Nigerian  Communications Commission (NCC), says he  will be buried  on Sept. 18.

Abimbola Durojaiye, eldest son of the late Durojaiye,  disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria  on Wednesday in Lagos.

NAN recalls that the  senator, died on Tuesday, after a brief illness at the age of 88.

The eldest son said the family had just concluded arrangements to bury the late NADECO chieftain, at his country home in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun.

He also disclosed that the wake  would hold  on Sept. 17,  in his home town,  while the service of songs would be held in Lagos, before the interment.

He urged those willing to join the family for the service,  to comply with all COVID-19 protocols, as  compliance would be strictly adhered to, for all the events.

NAN recalls that late Durojaiye represented  Ogun East at the senate, from  1999  to 2003.

He was also a member of the Constituent Assembly from 1988 to 1989.

Share.

Related Posts