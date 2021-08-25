Family sets date for Sen. Durojaiye’s burial

The family of late Sen. Biyi Durojaiye, second Republic Senator and former Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says he will be buried on Sept. 18.

Abimbola Durojaiye, eldest son of the late Durojaiye, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

NAN recalls that the senator, died on Tuesday, after a brief illness at the age of 88.

The eldest son said the family had just concluded arrangements to bury the late NADECO chieftain, at his country home in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun.

He also disclosed that the wake would hold on Sept. 17, in his home town, while the service of songs would be held in Lagos, before the interment.

He urged those willing to join the family for the service, to comply with all COVID-19 protocols, as compliance would be strictly adhered to, for all the events.

NAN recalls that late Durojaiye represented Ogun East at the senate, from 1999 to 2003.

He was also a member of the Constituent Assembly from 1988 to 1989.