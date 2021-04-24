The Kano State Fire Service says two persons from the same family died in a Friday night fire incident at Zoo Road, opposite Kano Zoological Garden, Sheka Municipal.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, its Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

It said the incident occurred at about 10:10pm in an upper floor with two compartment of about 50 X 50 feet used as a dwelling house.

Abdullahi said: “Four rooms, two parlour, two toilets and two kitchens were razed down.

“We received a distress call from Sabo Wada at about 10:10pm that fire has gutted a dwelling house in his area and three persons were trapped including a four year old girl.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent out our rescue team to the scene at about 10:15pm.

“Two out of the victims were rescued unconscious and conveyed to Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed them dead.

”The bodies were handed over to CSP Awaisu Suleiman of Sheka Police Division.”

The statement said the victims rescued alive were Fatima Salisu, 4, and Salisu Sani, 45, while the two dead victims were Maryam Sani, 19 (sister) and Nafisa Abdulkarim, 28 (wife).

It said all the victims were of same family and that the cause of the incident was being investigated.