The family of Rinji Peter-Bala, the slain 300-level student of History and International Relations at the University of Jos, has called out the Federal Government, demanding that its son’s killers be brought to book.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the slain student, an indigene of Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, was cut down on May 12 by security personnel on Zaria Road in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Spokesmen of the Peter-Balas, Sam Mbok, told NAN in Pankshin on Thursday that the slaying of their son was unwarranted, considering the innocence and harmlessness of the 20-year-old undergraduate.

Mbok said the family was taken aback by the cold-blooded killing by people who are supposed to ensure his safety as a citizen.

He said: “The authorities of Operations Safe Haven, alias Special Tasks Force, have apologised to us, but we expect them to identify the killers and deal with them in accordance with the law.

“Our worry is that late Rinji did nothing terribly wrong to warrant his killing, and so we demand that justice be meted to those who cut short his life.”

Mbok said there was a need for the government, particularly the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to conduct a full investigation into the killing and ensure that the culprits were punished.

He described the late Rinji as a “very gentle” and “cool-headed boy,” who did not deserve death at his prime.

He said the family hoped to bury Rinji on May 16, 2020, if the security operatives were through with their investigations.

On May 13, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, had called for a full investigation into the killing and for the prosecution of those found culpable.