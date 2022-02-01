The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has visited the Agboluaje family in Ebute Metta, Lagos State to console them over the loss of their son, Fadlullah Agboluaje.

Dabiri-Erewa during the visit described the death of Fadlullah Agboluaje as unfortunate, a rude shock and avoidable.

She informed the family, represented by Musleemah Agboluaje and her two daughters, of the immediate intervention of the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Fatai Alege, who with the consent of the father immediately demanded an autopsy.

The NIDCOM Boss added that the Nigerian envoy had given all necessary preliminary assistance, pledging that the Nigerian Government will work with the family on the next steps to take on the issue of alleged negligence by the institution.

Mrs. Agboluaje narrated how she had been in constant communication with her son till 11pm when he complained of the non-functional heater in his room and requested that it be fixed, but got no response from the Receptionist on duty in the school.

He had also sent his mother pictures of the room, which was in a most deplorable state

It could be recalled that Fadlullah Agboluaje had arrived in Lviv, Ukraine on January 8, 2022 and was was reported dead a day later.

Meanwhile, preliminary autopsy report indicated that Fadlullah died of pneumonia due to the effect of extreme cold weather.