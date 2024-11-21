Family of Nigerian citizen imprisoned in South Africa appeals to government for urgent intervention

The family of Abdul Olatunji, a Nigerian citizen imprisoned in South Africa since 2019, has called on the Federal Government to intervene and save his life.

They also called on the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to come to their aide.

They allege that Olatunji is a victim of false and malicious charges, orchestrated by corrupt South African officials and xenophobic business competitors.

The call was made in a petition submitted by Olatunji’s family, through Ben Abraham, founder of the international human rights organisation, Zarephath Aid.

Abraham highlighted the toll the case has taken on the family, revealing that Olatunji’s mother passed away due to the trauma caused by the prolonged ordeal.

He therefore, called for immediate action from the Nigerian government to prevent a further tragedy.

“If the Nigerian government does not intervene, a citizen who has consistently brought honour to Nigeria and improved the lives of Nigerians in South Africa could die at any moment.

“He has been targeted by some South African agents,” he said.

According to him, Abdul Olatunji, originally from Osun State, moved to South Africa in 2009 and became a respected figure in the hospitality, travel, and tourism industries.

“As the founder and CEO of Hydro Club, a leading hospitality consultancy in Johannesburg, he employed and supported numerous Nigerians living in South Africa, earning recognition within the diaspora community.

“However, Olatunji’s success appears to have made him a target.

“In 2019, he became the focus of a coordinated campaign called “#DestroyAbdul,” led by xenophobic competitors and corrupt state officials.

“The campaign included wrongful arrest, denial of bail, and coerced confessions, leading to a conviction on theft charges that his supporters argue were fabricated.

“Despite being granted permission to appeal his 15-year sentence in November 2024, Olatunji continues to face significant hurdles,” he said.

Abraham said Olatunji’s efforts to secure legal representation were thwarted by threats and intimidation, forcing him to represent himself in court.

He further stated that Olatunji’s health has deteriorated in prison, and there are growing concerns that he may be poisoned.

“His laptop, which he used for legal preparation has been confiscated by authorities ” he alleged.

He, therefore, called on the state and federal governments to stand up and defend their citizen imprisoned abroad.

“This is not just about one man. Abdul is a victim of a deliberate and systemic effort to destroy him.

“Nigeria must act to protect one of its own and ensure justice is served,” Abraham concluded.

