Family of late NDA staff allege plot by Insurance firm to withhold N5m entitlement

Members of the family of a late staff of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Florence Ijeoma Okorie, have cried out over alleged refusal of an Insurance firm to pay the due entitlement of the deceased, six years after death.

The family members of the late NDA staff spoke to The Eagle Online through her biological brother, Chukwu Okorie.

Okorie hails from Amagnbele Umuenyere Alayi in Bende Local Government Area of Abia state, South East Nigeria.

The late NDA staff’s heirs lamented that they have since been tricked, manipulated and frustrated in all their efforts by the alleged erring Insurance firm, now being left with little or no hope of getting any benefit after all.

The deceased was said to have Group Life Insurance Policy, but her claim is yet to be paid to the next of kin, six years after her demise while in active service.

Okorie, the deceased brother, claimed that the Insurance company since the year 2020 refused to obey the directives of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to pay her due claim.

The FHCS, it was said, has approved the claim payment in January 2022.

Specifically, the departed soul died on June 26, 2017.

The deceased next of kin, according to records made available, is Okorie Amaechi Okorie, while the Brokerage firm involved is Optimal Insurance Brokers, situated at plot 242, Mohammed Buhari Way, Central Business District, Nicon Plaza, 2nd Floor, Kubwa, Abuja.

Unknown Insurance company

Ever since, the family members alleged that the name of the Insurance firm involved in the policy account remains unknown.

In fact, the family posited that a check on the website of the broker gave an impression that both are likely to share the same ownership.

The complaint

The broker to the insurance company, according to the family, insists that it will not pay the claim as it alleged it is “time barred”.

However, while running through the list of the barred claims, the result showed:

That No. 3 and the first No.12 is the same person: the deceased, Florence Ijeoma Okorie.

That the first No.12, the broker stated, is the deceased details. Curiously, the date of death was allegedly changed to November 20, 2017 instead of June 26, 2017, which is the the actual date Okorie died.

To worsen the matter, the date the family submitted the claim application was changed to September 10, 2019 instead of June 6, 2021.

The family contends that from the available facts, the excuse about “barred claim” is a clear make up.

Besides, the list shows No. 23 – of someone who allegedly died on May 25, 2019, was included in 2017/2018 claims.

The family recalled that it submitted the claim application June 6, 2018, less than a year after the deceased died.

“The broker continues to manipulate us; bring money, bring money. On the broker’s staff request we paid N10,000 to Ulanmo Henry Emeka, with the United Bank of Africa, with account number: 1017296152,” the family lamented.

The deceased brother added: “The deceased died in active service after 34 years of meritorious service, still, to date, we are yet to see the insurance policy, even a copy from anywhere.

“The claim is tagged ‘time barred’ contrary to section 50(1) of the Insurance Act 2003, the receipt of insurance premium shall be a condition precedent to a valid contract of insurance and there shall be no cover in respect of insurance risk unless the premium is paid in advance, the policy applies to all ‘in our claim application: premium was paid in advance and the payment of the claim applies to all, nothing like time barred claims.

“The deceased died during the insurance coverage period (June 26, 2017), and the coverage period was from 20th April, 2018.”

Similarly, audios presented showed that the broker is exploiting the situation.

The Eagle Online called the family Spokesperson on the matter.

Okorie upon being asked, said that the sum involved in the policy according to the Federal Service Law is the minimum of the deceased three years annual gross pay, being estimated to be over N5 million.

When asked what action would be taken if all efforts to access to the claim failed, Okorie responded they would keep pursuing, but the family has no plan to take legal action due to the huge cost that would be involved.

Okorie also responded that the family is yet to visit the HOSCF office as he said it would be difficult for anyone without inside contact to penetrate the office.