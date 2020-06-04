The family of Margaret Adiya Ikumu, a 19-year-old lady in Lagos, who recently faked her own death using the photograph of her employer’s daughter, Dr. Nimechi Ugorji, on a fictitious Facebook account in the name of Marvellous Mary to carry out her evil plan of faking her death, has formally apologised to Dr. Ugorji and her family over the unfortunate behaviour of their daughter.

In an apology message to the Ugorji’s on behalf of Ikumu’s family by Tony Iji, the family expressed regret over the mischievous action of their daughter.

The family said: “O|n behalf of Margaret Ikumu’s family, we wish to tender an unreserved apology to the entire Ugorji family, especially Dr. Nimechi for Margaret’s irresponsible behaviour and for misleading us to also wrongly use the same image of Dr. Nimechi in our posting as Marvellous mary who claimed to have buried Margaret’s corpse in her mischievous fake death saga. All actions concerning the usage of Dr. Nimechi’s image in connection with the fake death plot by Margaret is regrettable.”

The family equally expressed regret over Ikumu’s insensitive behaviour of parading the corpse of the late matriarch of the Ugorji family on Facebook as her own corpse.