Family of four electrocuted in Taraba

The Police Command in Taraba Monday confirmed the electrocution of a family of four around Dinyavo area of Jalingo, the state capital.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Usman,

confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Jalingo.

According to him, the incident happened around 11:00 a.m. Monday.

“We suspect it resulted from a power surge.

“At about 11:00 a.m. Monday, we were reliably informed that a house located at Dinyavoh area of Jalingo was on fire.

“Detectives from GRA Police Division were quickly deployed to the scene and, on arrival, found the four victims with burns suspected to be from electrocution.

“The victims are Remond Ofonbuk, 44, his wife, Mfonbong Remond, Hevean Remond, 15, and First Remond, 13 years old.

“We have received information indicating that immediately power was restored, the transformer serving the area blew up.

“We learnt that many houses within the neighbourhood experienced high electric voltage which might have led to the fire outbreak that inflicted burns on the victims.

“Our detectives quickly evacuated the victims to Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo for treatment but they were confirmed dead on arrival,” he said.

Usman said that the corpses had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy while investigation had commenced to ascertain the real cause of the incident.