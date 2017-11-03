Family of five, four others escape death in Lagos multiple accident

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit on Friday rescued nine persons involved in a multiple accident which occurred at about 10.54am at Palm Grove Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road.

Among the nine rescued was a family of five makeup of father, mother and three teenage girls.

According to the General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, a Nissan Xterra with registration number XKY 453 EX (Lagos), a Honda CRV with registration number LSR 748 DG (Lagos) and a Honda City car with registration number KTU 391ES (Lagos) were involved in a multiple accident at Obanikoro inward Onipan with no casualties or fatalities.

In the same vein on the opposite side of the road just immediately after the first incident, a truck carrying a 20ft Container moving outwards Onipanu suddenly fell on two vehicles – a Lexus GX470 Jeep with registration number AGL 414 CU (Lagos), conveying a family of five, and a Skoda car with registration BDG 482AT (Lagos).

It was equally observed that a motorcycle (Okada) was also affected in the incident as it was also damaged.

Fortunately all the occupants of the vehicles affected were immediately rescued alive from wreckage by the LRU team and other emergency responders at the incident scene.

The responders included the Lagos State Ambulance Services and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

The Agency also carried out recovery of the vehicles and the container from the scene with the aid of its heavy duty equipment.

No loss of lives or injuries was sustained.

However, the General Manager said proper investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Tiamiyu further reiterated the need for motorists to always exercise caution and drive within the recommended speed limit to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.