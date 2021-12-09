Family life: Befitting hairstyles for children, by Lilian Mabeek

Children are adorable, innocent and fragile. They need attention and care. I will focus on the girl child.

Like we all know that an important part of a girl child is her hair and that is what the discourse is about today.

There are four main types of hair texture.

Straight Wavy Curly Tightly curled.

The hair type and texture can be further broken down into a, b and c based on the hair’s curl pattern, density, porosity, width and length. Most babies have curly wavy hair and with a good choice of hair pomade the texture will look admirable and beautiful.

Children’s hair Style must be carefully sorted and ensure that the look of the baby remain innocent and appealing.

There are special hairstyles for children and on no account should any parent fix an adult hair Style for their female child. I have seen where female children look very unattractive due to the choice of hair their parent or care giver made for them. I always suggest braids on virgin hair for children between the ages of two years and sixteen to maintain their innocent look.

This few tips will help parents maintain the natural shine of their daughters hair and for the adolescents teach them at earliest how to take good care of their hair as an enjoyable simple routine.

Create a routine and stick with it. Wash your child’s hair every two weeks and weave the virgin hair to keep it tidy. Moisturize daily, brush the edges and apply pomade to keep shinning. When choosing products, make sure one of the first ingredients is water. Find something to distract your child with. It will make wash day fun. Maintain a hair stylist. Desist from changing hands of stylist. It damages the child’s hair.

Finally, baby girls are cute on simple colours like pink. Ensure to add ribbons that match their clothes on every occasion. As a parent, avoid looking glamorous while neglecting your children from the glow.