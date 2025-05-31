Family floats emergency response NGO after sons’ tragic deaths

The family of two deceased brothers, Micheal Alao, 48 and David Alao, 44, has launched an emergency response education NGO after their tragic deaths from armed robbery and cardiac arrest, respectively.

The NGO, ‘Michael and David Alao Memorial Emergency Preparedness (M & DAMEP)’, was named after the deceased siblings.

At a training on basic life support and emergency preparedness on Saturday in Kaduna, Bosede Arogunjo, a family member of the deceased brothers, said David fell victim to a tragic failed armed robbery in November 2022 in Lagos, where he was shot in the chest and abdomen.

Arogunjo lamented that there was no trained medical personnel or first responders available for nearly an hour at the scene, which made the delay to prove fatal.

“By the time he reached the hospital, it was too late, and he passed away before surgery could be performed,” she said.

Similarly, in a heartbreaking incident, Arogunjo said that Michael suffered a heart attack on the 25th of May, 2025, while at a recreational club early in the morning.

“In a desperate attempt to help, a bystander poured cold water on him, inadvertently sending him into shock.

“Michael also lost his life before receiving proper medical attention,” she said.

The family member, therefore, said the tragic deaths highlighted the urgent need for effective emergency response education in Nigeria.

She emphasised that the devastating losses highlighted a critical and preventable gap in emergency response, stating that both lives might have been saved with timely and appropriate care.

By equipping individuals and communities with essential knowledge and skills, Arogunjo said the NGO would empower the public to respond effectively to emergencies such as accidents, fire outbreaks, gunshots, and medical crises.

She added that the NGO would teach the public Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), basic life support, and other life-saving techniques.

The goal, she said, was to create a network of trained individuals who can respond promptly and efficiently in times of crisis, thereby reducing the impact of emergencies on the community.

“We will provide emergency response training to individuals, schools, businesses, community groups, businesses, corporate organisations and the public through coordinated and organised programmes and activities,” Arogunjo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the highpoint of the event was a practical demonstration on CPR using a mannequin by Dr Yakubu Dodo, and Dr Ifeanyi Aghadi, an anaesthesiologist and an emergency medical expert.

Also, Dr Peter Enesi, a Consultant Surgeon, delivered a health talk on common health conditions in middle age.

