Family faults omission of Ajasin from June 12 heroes list

The family of the former civilian governor of old Ondo State, Chief Michael Ajasin, has said it found it strange that the name of the late nationalist was ‘surprisingly omitted’ in the list of those mentioned and honoured by President Bola Tinubu on the commemoration of this year’s June 12 anniversary.

The president in his speech at the National Assembly on the occasion mentioned names of those who fought for the de-annulment of the June 12, 1993 election result won by the late Moshood Abiola.

But the Ajasin family in a statement signed by Chief Tokunbo Ajasin, protested the omission of their patriarch’s name as a foremost pro-democratic figure, leader of Afenifere and National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), the two organisations that were the arrowheads and in the forefront of the fight against military dictatorship.

The statement titled ‘The incomplete list of June 12 Heroes: Omission of Chief Adekunle Ajasin from June 12 Honours;, expressed the family’s disappointment that no mere mention of Ajasin’s name was made.

The statement read in full, “The recent list of honourees released by the Federal Government in commemoration of June 12 has, quite surprisingly, omitted the name of one of Nigeria’s foremost pro-democracy figures — Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, CFR.

I do not know whether this conspicuous omission was deliberate or not, but be it known that Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin CFR in his lifetime doubled as the Leader of Afenifere and National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), the two organisations that were the arrowheads and in the forefront of the fight against military dictatorship. It was Afenifere that provided the leadership for all the other activists and civil society organizations which included the Campaign for Democracy (CD), Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Movement for National Reformation (MNR), National Conscience Party (NCP) Concerned Professionals (CP), etc.

This omission has not only come as a surprise to our family but has also sparked concern and inquiries from friends, colleagues, and members of the public. Chief Ajasin was more than just a participant in the struggle for democracy — he was a principal architect of it. As the founding Leader of both Afenifere and NADECO, he played a central role in galvanising resistance against military dictatorship and advancing the democratic ideals we now celebrate.

However, it is unconscionable that the leader of the group (NADECO) best known for fighting the military and bringing about the much-touted democracy never got a single mention in the scheme of June 12, 2025 celebration/anniversary and honours list by the President Bola Ahemned Tinubu.

According to Chief Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State in his book, “Battle lines: Adventures in Power”, the 49 founding signatories of NADECO were: Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, Mallam Lawal Dambazzau, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Major General Adeyinka Adebayo (rtd.), Chief Bola Ige, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Professor Anya O. Anya, Colonel Yohanna Madaki, Reverend Father Moses Adasu, Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, Reverend Tunji Adebiyi, Chief Ade Ojo, Chief Ralph Obioha, Chief Empire Kanu, Chief Michael Anyiam, Dr. Sola Soile, Vice Admiral Akin Aduwo, Chief E. Duru, Mr. Nick Dazzang, Mr. Labaran Maku, Dr A. A. Akingba, Mr Babas Eko Oyekanmi, Mr Alex Ayatolla, Mrs Sarah Jubril, Alhaji Ganiyu Dawodu, Mr O. P. Edodo, Mr A. Barber, Otunba Olabiyi Durojaiye, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Alhaji Mohammed Siraj Hamza, Dr. Wahab Dosunmu, Otunba Aboyade Cole, Major General Olufemi Olutoye (rtd), Chief Sobo Sowemimo, Dr. Steve Achema, Chief Olaniwun Ajayi, Chief Olu Falae, Brigadier-General Jonah Jang, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Mr. Alao Aka-Bashorun, Mr. Emmanuel Njiwah, Chief Vincent Nwizugbo and Dr. Uma Eleazu

While President Bola Tinubu himself played a prominent role in the June 12 struggle, other prominent NADECO leaders include but were not limited to Mr. Ayo Opadokun, Mr. Wale Osun, General Alani Akinrinade, Femi Falana, Lam Adesina, Chief Segun Adegoke, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, Clement Nwankwo, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu and Senator Kofo Bucknor to name a few. Even though the above list is by no means exhaustive, yet, most of the above names are missing from the list of heroes of June 12 that got published.

It is on record that when NADECO was launched in 1994, Chief Ajasin was the leader, Chief Anthony Enahoro was the Deputy leader, and Mr Ayo Opadokun was the General Secretary. None of these names appeared on the published list!

As NADECO’s Leader, Chief Ajasin led with vision, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment, even in the face of personal risks, harassment, and systemic suppression.

It is deeply concerning that while several founding leaders and prominent contributors to that era — including Chief Ajasin, Chief Anthony Enahoro (Deputy Leader), and Mr. Ayo Opadokun (General Secretary) — were not acknowledged, the narrative of June 12 now risks becoming incomplete and distorted. This is not merely a matter of recognition; it is about preserving the truth of our collective history.

Despite the silence of honours past and present, the Ajasin family has never acted with an expectation of reward. Our late father served the cause of democracy out of deep conviction. Nevertheless, in a country starved of genuine heroes, the continued sidelining of those who paid dearly for our freedom is regrettable and unjust.

We hope this oversight will be corrected in the interest of historical accuracy and national conscience. True democracy honours its champions — especially those who stood firm when it was most dangerous to do so.”

