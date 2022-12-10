Family declares man missing after leaving Redemption Camp

The family of one Evans Isaac Obazee has declared him missing after reportedly leaving the Redeemed Christian Church of God campground on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

In a graphic illustration carrying the picture of the missing man posted on social media to notify the public of the development, it read, “Evans Isaac Obazee is missing. He was last seen in the morning, Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Redemption Camp Gate in a yellow shirt and black trousers.

“Please any information regarding his whereabouts will be highly appreciated. 07010660019 and 07062938021. Kindly retweet,” the graphics further read.

However, when our correspondent contacted the elder sister, Sarah Obazee, via the telephone, she said that her brother didn’t return after visiting the RCCG camp on Thursday, adding, “We have made frantic efforts to reunite with him.”

“We reached out to the Mowe police division, the Code of Conduct in the church, and Federal Road Safety Corps. But are yet to get a headway from them,” she maintained.





