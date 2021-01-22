The family of late former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, has refuted a trending video on social media suggesting that the party he attended was the source of his death, linked to coronavirus complications.

The family in a press statement by Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, cousin to the late Professor, said the circulated video was mischievously put on social media by the authors, adding that the party being referred to was attended years back before emergence of COVID-19.

The statement said: “It has come to our notice, a video trending on social media where late Prof Oye Ibidapo-Obe was at a party with his wife, which is now being mischievously presented as a source of his death, they attributed the video clip to source of contracting coronavirus.”

The family said it was necessary to put the record straight, explaining that while alive the deceased was mindful of the virus and cautious of the guidelines and protocols, which necessitated him carrying out many of his functions on zoom.

“To put the record straight, the trending video was a party attended years ago, even before the emergence of coronavirus, and in addition to this, our father in his life time is also mindful of the virus and cautious of the guidelines and protocols, which necessitated him carrying out many of his academic and social functions among others on zoom/webinar,” the statement said.

The family said as a way to douse insinuation of coronavirus as source of the Professor’s death, all the immediate family members have submitted themselves to coronavirus test, with tests showing negative results.

“To further douse the insinuation of coronavirus as source of his death, the bereaved wife, Mrs Sola Ibidapo-Obe alongside other family members had thrice presented themselves for coronavirus tests after our father’s demise, and the results were confirmed negative on each of the medical examination,” the family emphasised.

“The death and cause is best known to God, who, we as mortal could not question, but to take solace in the Almighty who is a comforter, because before our father’s death he remained bubbling and active,” the statement added.

“We also use this opportunity to appreciate and thank all symphatizers for standing with us and rendering support for us at this trying period and pray that God will continue to guide each and everybody. No doubt it is painful that he left us at 71, but we are also happy that he lived a fulfilled life and we thank God for a life well spent. He came, he saw and he conquered. Finally, we thank other family members across the globe, friends, colleagues and associates, as we commence befitting burial arrangements for our darling father. God bless you abundantly,| Kayode-Adedeji wrote.