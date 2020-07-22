Child Protection Network, Oyo State Chapter has commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the commissioning of the family court in the state.

The group gave the commendation in a letter sent to the Governor, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The group in the letter signed by Dr. Ebunlomo Walker (Coordinator) and Princess Adebunmi Adeomi (Secretary) said: “This is a testimony to your commitment to the wellbeing of the underserved and vulnerable members of Oyo State communities, who are mainly children, women and families.

“CPN Oyo State is a consortium of about 60 organizations and Ministries/Agencies including security outfits that advocate for the rights of the children, disseminate the Child Rights Law and respond collaboratively to child abuse.

“We are proud to be associated with you on this historic and landmark achievement.

The implementation of the Family Court will facilitate the delivery of child-friendly justice to the children of Oyo State when they interface with the law as victims/survivors, as culprits, as witnesses and even as children in dysfunctional families. This enhances their protection which is what we stand for as a Network.

“We hereby reiterate that with the Family Court, Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion and others we are committed to fulfilling our mandate to work for the best-interest of Oyo State children. Please accept the assurances of our highest regard.”

The group also congratulated the judiciary in the state.

It said: “Child Protection Network, Oyo State Chapter (CPN) sends warm greetings and congratulations to you and your team at the Judiciary on the commissioning of the long-awaited Oyo State Family Court.

“It is a testimony to your commitment to the delivery of child-friendly justice to our children in Oyo State for their protection, best interest and well-being. As this is what we stand for as a Network, we are proud to be associated with you on this historic and landmark achievement.

“As you are aware, Your Honor, Child Protection Network Oyo State is a consortium of about 60 organizations and Ministries/Agencies including security outfits that advocate for the rights of the children, disseminate the Child Rights Law and respond to child abuse collaboratively.

“We hereby reiterate our readiness to work with Your Honor and your Team at the Family Court in relevant areas such as Psychosocial Counseling for children and families, Parenting Program for families and Community Education for awareness on the Court to enhance maximum utilization for achieving the intended goal. Please accept the assurances of our regards.”