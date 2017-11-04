Family Club mourns Akin Fagbamiye

The Family Club of Nigeria has announced the transition of one of its past Presidents, Dr. Akinola Fagbamiye, 76, who died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan on October 27, 2017.

In a release signed by the Club’s National President, High Chief Alade Ajibola, the Club lamented the death of Akinola who has battled cancer for 11 years and whose passing was described as a great blow and irreparable loss to the Club.

“When the Club rose from its monthly meeting on Sunday October 22nd and trooped to the UCH in a solidarity visit to his hospital bed hardly did we realise that that would be our last get-together with him as a Family,” the statement said.

Ajibola commiserated with the entire members of the famous Fagbamiye dynasty of Ile-Oluji and prayed that God would grant Fagbamiye a permanent rest in peace and his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.