Family announces date for Victor Olaotan’s burial

The late Nollywood actor, Victor Olaotan, will be buried on September 16 at a private ceremony in Lagos, the family has announced.

Olaotan died on August 26.

A fellow Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, shared a copy of the burial announcement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

According to the burial announcement, a service of songs will be held on September 15 which will end with a thanksgiving service on September 19 at the RCCG Mega Church in Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The late actor was on his way to a movie set in 2016 when he had a ghastly accident around Apple Junction, in Festac, Lagos, that would later stall his career and negatively impact his health.

He was best known for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the popular TV series, Tinsel.

