Families of kidnapped train passengers demand Amaechi’s sack

After 42 days of the attack on Abuja-Kaduna train where nine persons were killed with about 70 passengers kidnapped, families of the abductees have demanded the immediate sack of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

They also said the train services on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor should not be resumed until all the kidnapped passengers are safely rescued.

The families, who addressed a briefing in Kaduna on Monday expressed disappointment with the Minister, saying when he was supposed to be running round to secure release of the kidnapped train passengers, he was running round stadium to declare for presidency of Nigeria.

While leaders of the kidnapped passengers’ families, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh and Dr. Ba’abba Muhammad were addressing the press, other members chanted ‘Amaechi must go’.

The families also demanded punishment of officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for failure to implement the presidential directive for opening of a situation room to give a minute by minute account of rescue efforts to Relatives of Kidnapped passengers.

According to Jimoh and Muhammad: “Since this unfortunate attack on the Abuja- Kaduna bound train, we believe the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, alongside his security and intelligence chiefs, have been working to rescue our loved ones. We have been given assurances that a positive outcome of these efforts would be apparent soon.

“We must, however, register our displeasure with the way and manner the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has been handling this tragic event since it occurred. Just a few days after 28th March, Mr. Amaechi was seen running around the Stadium in Port Harcourt where he declared his intention to become the next President of Nigeria.

“We had expected Mr. Amaechi to be running around as to how to get his abducted passengers rescued, and this is highly disappointing.

“Mr. President also directed the management of NRC to establish a Situation Room to give a minute by minute account of rescue efforts to relatives of kidnapped passengers. Still, one week after this Presidential directive was issued, NRC has neither contacted the relatives of kidnapped victims nor established any Situation Room as directed by the President.

“This display of gross incompetence and insensitivity should lead to the appropriate punishment.”