Families appeal to IGP to ensure justice in case of wrongful accusation

The Families of Jude Osuhor of Umunede in Delta State and Wilfred Obiora Efifie have appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to ensure justice in a case of wrongful accusation involving Jude Osuhor and Happiness Efifie.

Uche Oniemola made the passionate appeal on behalf of both families at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oniemola also appealed for the unconditional release of both persons.

She said this was necessary to enable Osuhor bury and mourn Vivian, his wife and mother of his two children, aged six and 15 months, who died recently in a Lagos hospital.

According to Oniemola, Jude Osuhor and Happiness Efifie are currently being held at the police custody at the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja on a trumped-up accusation of murdering Vivian Osuhor, Jude’s wife and Happiness’s elder sister.

She explained that contrary to the accusation, Jude’s wife died on September 14, 2021 in an hospital in Lagos from pregnancy related complications as shown in her death certificate and medical report.

She added that the Efifie family had been informed of the death of their daughter and preparation for her burial had been on before Jude and Happiness were picked up from their home in Ajao Estate, Lagos.

Oniemola said: “Jude and Happiness were detained in Lagos and then transferred to FCID Abuja on October 4, 2021 by the police officers accompanied by the petitioner, Ms Lovett Efifie, the youngest sibling of the deceased.

“They were detained and released on bail on October 5, 2021 when the police found no reasonable cause to continue to hold them.

“Thereafter, they were re-arrested on October 15, 2021 after being ordered back to Abuja from Lagos by the Commissioner of Police, Homicide Section.

“The Commissioner provided a one-way Air Peace Airline tickets for the trip from Lagos to Abuja on the ground that the IGP wanted to interview them.”

Oniemola noted that the petitioner had not been on cordial and speaking terms for about 10 years with her three other sisters: Peace Efifie, the late Vivian Osuhor and Happiness Efifie.

According to her, the petitioner was only out to severely punish her siblings and the two infant children of the deceased, adding that Jude is completely innocent of the allegation.

She added that Jude is an unfortunate victim of a collateral damage and a victim of cold blooded revenge in a family fight, which the petitioner is using state apparatus to wage.

“We appeal to you sir, to use your good offices to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice in this matter and that Jude and Happiness are released unconditionally to bury and mourn our late daughter and daughter in-law,” she said.