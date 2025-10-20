Falz, Mr Macaroni speak as #EndSARS memorial clocks five

On the fifth anniversary of the #EndSARS protests and Lekki Toll Gate incident, Nigerian Singer and actor, Folarin Falana, aka Falz; and skit maker and actor, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, have joined millions in remembrance, declaring October 20, 2020, a day “never to be forgotten nor forgiven.”

It will be recalled that on October, 20, 2020, unarmed protesters were fired at by men of the Nigerian Army following their protests against police brutality.

The duo, in a viral post shared on their social media handles, honored those who lost their lives, jobs, and dreams while condemning the nation’s leadership.

Falz wrote on his X handle on Monday, “I will tell the story of the martyrs of October 20, 2020. I will tell it to anyone and everyone who cares to listen.

“The story of the incredibly brave ones that laid down their lives for our cause.

“I will let everyone know that no matter how much they try to erase the records or deny what we witnessed, they cannot demean the immeasurable sacrifice of our heroes.

“The ones that were gruesomely slain at the Lekki toll gate by zombies executing orders from some tone-deaf-power-hungry cowards.

“I‘ll tell the story of the real soldiers that remained immovable in the face of injustice.

“The ones that we have built gold statues for in our hearts. The ones that redefined courage to us.

“We will continue to remember them and make sacred the day of their sacrifice. ♥️ 🕊️ 📕

“20-10-2020 – #EndSars”

On his part, Mr Macaroni honored youths who lost their lives, families, and dreams during the #EndSARS protests.

The activist, who has been a vocal critic of Nigerian leadership, expressed concern that many Nigerians are now “in love with their oppressors.”

He however declared that October 20, 2020, will remain a day “never to be forgotten nor forgiven.”

“Nigerian Youths lost their lives, jobs, families and dreams at the hands of the most corrupt and evil People we call Leaders!!!

“Even though my people are now in love with their oppressors, this day 20/10/2020 is never to be forgotten nor forgiven! ✊🏿.”