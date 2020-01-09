The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has called on Nigerians to join her to celebrate Asisat Oshoala, who was on Tuesday voted as the CAF African Woman Footballer of The Year.

Falode said in Lagos that the award was well deserved for the Super Falcons Captain and Barcelona FC striker.

“With this feat, Oshoala equalled the record set by fellow Nigerian soccer star, Perpetual Nkwocha, who had also won the women’s award four times in the past.

“Assisat’s earlier CAF awards were won in 2014, 2016 and 2017.”

Falode who is full of praise for the excellent player who graduated from the Nigeria Women Football League playing for Lagos-based Nigeria Women Premier League team, FC Robo.

“Oshoala, is the first Nigerian to play in first class international clubsides like Arsenal Ladies, Liverpool Ladies and later Barcelona FC women’s team, topping it all as the Africa Footballer of the Year for the fourth record time.

“I am delighted to know that the former FC Robo of Lagos striker became the second woman in the history of African football to win the prize for a fourth time, next to former Super Falcons player and assistant coach, Perpetual Nkwocha.

“Asisat, won the award on Tuesday beating Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana.

“Besides equalling Perpetua Nkwocha’s feat, Oshoala also became the second African player, male or female, to win the gong four times between 2010 and 2019 after Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure,” she said in a statement.

Falode added: “Oshoala’s feat, is a huge encouragement to young and budding talents in the three categories of the Nigeria women’s league; the Premier League, the Professional League and the Amateur league.

“Oshoala should keep going higher in her strides to greatness in Women’s football at the international level.

“Oshoala, who scored 15 goals in 19 matches, including a goal in the Champions League final, is good enough to win the World Footballer of the Year awards with hardwork and dedication.

“It feels good to know that out of the 17 editions of the CAF Women Footballer of The Year Awards, homegrown players from the Nigeria Women Football League have won 12.

“Out of this, Mercy Akide won once, Cynthia Uwak won twice and Perpetua Nkwocha and Asisat Oshoala winning four times apiece,” she said.

Falode said that the feats were laudable achievements which the board of the NWFL would definitely improve upon so as to continue the dominance of the Nigerian league over other women leagues across the African continent.