Falling container kills woman inside her car + Video, photos

A falling 40-feet container killed a woman inside her car at the Lagos State end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

Her driver, however, survived the accident unhurt, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has stated.

Its Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Taofiq Adebayo, stated that the driver of the articulated truck carrying the container and his assistant fled the scene as soon as the accident occurred.

Adebayo said: “Preliminary investigation showed that the fleeing truck driver was driving on high speed when he experienced brake failure and lost control of the vehicle.

“The truck rammed into the car and spilled the container on top of it.

“LASTMA already handed the evacuated corpse of the woman to the police.”

