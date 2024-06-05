Falconets to know Women’s World Cup foes on Wednesday

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will on Wednesday know their group opponents as the draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024 takes place in Bogotá.

The event will take place at Hall 74 Centro de Eventos in the Colombian capital and start at 10:00 local time.

The draw will define the group-stage matchups and subsequent pathways at the tournament’s 11th edition, the first to feature 24 teams, up from the 16 at previous tournaments.

The presenters are Andrea Guerrero of RCN and Marina Granziera from the Caracol network, while the host of the draw will be Jaime Yarza, FIFA Director of Tournaments.

Yarza will be assisted by two greats of women’s football: former USA international Lindsay Tarpley and Colombia’s Natalia Gaitán.

Tarpley captained and scored the trophy-winning goal for the USA at the FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship in 2002, the first women’s youth tournament organised by FIFA, which is now considered the inaugural edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Gaitán, who is still playing, is an icon of the women’s game in Colombia.

As well as representing Colombia at the 2010 edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Germany, she played in two instalments of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and two Women’s Olympic Football Tournaments, serving as team captain on each occasion.

This will be the third FIFA tournament held in the South American nation after the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2011 and the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016.

Furthermore, it will be the second edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup organised in the CONMEBOL region, after Chile hosted the event in 2008.

Tickets for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024, which will be played in Bogotá, Cali and Medellínfrom 31 August to 22 September, will go on sale on June 6, 2024 at 08:00 local time.

The main sales phase will commence on June 13 and will remain open until the final match day.

The 24 participating teams will be Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Fiji, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Paraguay, Spain, USA and Venezuela.